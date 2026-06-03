Explosions heard on Iran’s Qeshm Island: Report Iranian media reports blasts near coastal areas, possible projectile impact

Explosions were heard on Iran’s Qeshm Island early Wednesday, according to Iranian media reports.

Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency reported that the blasts were heard on the island, without providing further details.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB later said that several explosions were heard near the areas of Suza and Masen on the island.

According to IRIB, initial assessments suggest a possible projectile impact in an uninhabited area between the two locations.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military commanders and government officials.

A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8, but efforts to reach a broader agreement have so far failed.

