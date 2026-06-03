US hosts 4th round of direct Israel-Lebanon talks, cites continued progress Another round scheduled for Wednesday, State Department spokesman says

Delegations from Israel and Lebanon met Tuesday at the US Department of State for a fourth round of direct negotiations between the two countries, according to a State Department spokesman.

"Progress continues on the political and security tracks as we break from the failures of the past 20 years and advance toward a comprehensive agreement aimed at restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty and ensuring Israel's security," Tommy Pigott said on US social media company X.

Pigott reiterated the US' commitment to serving as a mediator in "these historic negotiations."

Another round is scheduled for Wednesday, he said.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon in violation of a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended until early July.

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group had reached an understanding to cease attacks against each other. Trump also said that there will be no Israeli troops going to the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, at least 3,468 people have been killed and 10,577 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

