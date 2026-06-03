Lebanese army deploys to Christian quarter in Tyre after Israeli warning Army takes security measures after Israeli military alleges Hezbollah activity in area

The Lebanese army deployed to the Christian quarter of the southern city of Tyre on Tuesday and began implementing security measures after the Israeli military warned residents they could face evacuation orders over alleged Hezbollah activity in the area.

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said the army had identified what he described as Hezbollah activity in the neighborhood and warned that evacuation notices could be issued if the activity continued.

The warning came days after Israel issued evacuation orders for other parts of Tyre, citing alleged ceasefire violations by Hezbollah.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported that Lebanese army patrols entered the Christian quarter and began taking security and precautionary measures, without providing further details.

According to the agency, Tyre Mayor Hassan Dbouk toured the neighborhood alongside municipal official Walid al-Tawil, Father Marius Khairallah and Lebanese army intelligence officer Col. Mohammad Hazer.

The delegation met residents and sought to reassure them following the Israeli warning, the report said.

NNA added that allegations of Hezbollah members being present in the historic neighborhood had been denied.

The developments came as Lebanese and Israeli officials held a fourth round of US-sponsored talks in Washington, DC aimed at preserving the ceasefire and addressing outstanding security issues.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon despite a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended until early July.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, at least 3,468 people have been killed and 10,577 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

The conflict has displaced more than 1 million people and caused widespread damage to civilian infrastructure, including schools, healthcare facilities, mosques and churches.

Israel recently instructed its forces to expand its offensive in Lebanon, but US President Donald Trump said Monday that Israeli forces would not move on Beirut following a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul.