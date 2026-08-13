‘If you want to take him out, go for elections; let the 211 member associations decide,’ Patrice Motsepe says

Infantino’s future should be decided in election: African football chief ‘If you want to take him out, go for elections; let the 211 member associations decide,’ Patrice Motsepe says

FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s future should be decided by the organization’s 211 member associations in next year’s election, Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe said.

Motsepe, who is also a FIFA vice president, made the remarks in an interview with Sky News published Thursday as Infantino faces mounting pressure to resign.

“If you want to take him out, go for elections; let the 211 member associations decide. Do that and the vote will express whether they’ve got confidence in him or not,” Motsepe said.

“If anybody has got any problem against anybody, whether it’s Gianni, whether it is anybody else, follow the process, follow the FIFA process, simple as that,” he added.

Infantino is reportedly seeking re-election at the next FIFA presidential election, scheduled to take place during the FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, in March 2027.

“You’ve got to be very careful. There are elections taking place next year,” Motsepe said.

“Shouldn’t we allow that process to continue? And let the 211 members decide.”

CAF’s Executive Committee previously unanimously reaffirmed its support for Infantino and thanked him for his contribution to African football.

Infantino continues to face mounting criticism over his plan to bring private investment into FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, despite abandoning the proposal.

UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) accused FIFA of “deception” and a “fundamental breach of trust” over its handling of the proposal and called for Infantino to resign.

FIFA later apologized for mistakes made during the process and acknowledged that its Council members and national associations should have been consulted earlier.

Motsepe said CAF had consulted lawyers who advised that no rules had been breached because the proposal would have required final approval from FIFA’s members.

He nevertheless acknowledged problems with the process.

“There’s a lot that’s problematic and negative that they have to fix,” Motsepe said.

“But he has apologised and said maybe there’s a different way these things should have been done, but we also take advice.”