Revolutionary Guard warns any new attack on Iran will trigger ‘decisive’ response

Iran says attack on US bases in Kuwait launched after strike on Qeshm Island Revolutionary Guard warns any new attack on Iran will trigger ‘decisive’ response

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Wednesday that attacks targeting US bases in Kuwait were launched after the US carried out strikes near the Strait of Hormuz and on the island of Qeshm in southern Iran.

In a statement, the IRGC said an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz was hit by an aerial projectile late Tuesday, causing damage to the engine section of the vessel.

It also claimed that US forces later targeted a communications tower belonging to the Guard south of Qeshm island.

The IRGC said its Aerospace Force subsequently carried out missile and drone attacks targeting US military positions in the region, including facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet.

It warned that any further attack against Iran would elicit a "decisive" response, adding that forces involved in actions against Iran would face consequences.

The statement came shortly after Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported several explosions near the areas of Suza and Masen on the island of Qeshm.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military commanders and government officials.

A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8, but efforts to reach a broader agreement have so far failed.