2 Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and 3 missiles launched at Bahrain intercepted by US, Bahrain air defense forces, US military says

US, partner forces intercept Iranian missiles, drones: Central Command 2 Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and 3 missiles launched at Bahrain intercepted by US, Bahrain air defense forces, US military says

The US and partner military forces intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Tuesday.

"U.S. forces successfully defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, and conducted self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East," CENTCOM said in a statement.

Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors, CENTCOM said, adding that all failed to hit the targets.

"Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart enroute, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by U.S. and Bahrain air defense forces," the command said.

CENTCOM also said its forces shot down three one-way attack drones launched by Iran toward civilian mariners that were transiting regional waters.

"American forces also conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island," it said, adding that no US personnel were harmed.

Separately, CENTCOM denied a claim by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that it struck US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and a US air base in the region with missiles and drones, saying it was "false."

"All Iranian attacks on American forces failed. U.S. forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression," CENTCOM said.

The IRGC said early Wednesday that attacks targeting US bases in Kuwait were launched after the US carried out strikes near the Strait of Hormuz and on the island of Qeshm in southern Iran.

Later, the command said an additional wave of Iranian drones attempting to attack US forces in Kuwait failed to impact the intended targets.

"U.S. Central Command air defenses successfully downed multiple drones and ensured no American personnel or assets were harmed," it added.