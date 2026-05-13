'Around 30% of greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture. But agriculture not only part of the problem, it can also be part of solution,' Gutu, FAO assistant director-general tells Anadolu

COP31 could offer key opportunity for agri-food systems: UN Food and Agriculture Organization 'Around 30% of greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture. But agriculture not only part of the problem, it can also be part of solution,' Gutu, FAO assistant director-general tells Anadolu

'We're currently facing annual financing gap of $1.3T for agri-food systems,' he says, urging the gap to be addressed 'through commitments made during and beyond COP process'

COP31, to be hosted and chaired by Türkiye in November, offers an important opportunity to address the relationship between climate change and agri-food systems, Viorel Gutu, UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) assistant director-general and regional representative for Europe and Central Asia, told Anadolu.

Organized by the Türkiye Water Institute, the 5th Istanbul International Water Forum, which addresses regional and global water challenges, has drawn a number of prominent international and regional figures to Istanbul.

Gutu told Anadolu that water use in agriculture, food security, and the upcoming UN climate summit COP31 were among the key issues discussed at the Istanbul forum, adding that the event provides an important platform for advancing water resilience and efficiency, which are high on the global agenda.

He said he used the event to underline the importance of the link between water and agricultural and food production, noting that "70% of water use is related to food production, related to agriculture, and it is important to bring efficiency into the agenda of food producers."

Gutu highlighted key statistics on the issue, saying water-use efficiency in agriculture stands at just $0.7 per cubic metres, compared with more than $50 in industry and over $114 in the services sector. He said the figures point to a significant efficiency gap, adding that they also indicate major opportunities to improve water-use efficiency in the agriculture and food sectors.

An estimated 673 million people were living in hunger in 2024, while around 2.5 billion lack access to a healthy diet and face food insecurity worldwide, Gutu said.

He said the situation is becoming increasingly critical due to growing population pressures, noting that the global population is projected to reach 10 billion by 2050.

Gutu said rising population would also increase demand for food, adding: "We have to be ready to produce more using the same resources. In the last 60 years, agricultural production has tripled, but the area used for agriculture has increased only by 8%. So, it was mostly focused on productivity."

Discussions around food security need to increase, Gutu said, adding: "All of this is part of a broader system, and that is why events like this are so important — to discuss these issues, raise awareness, develop and share solutions, and advise governments on these solutions."

Gutu said the UN target of limiting global warming to 1.5C is crucial to ensuring conditions capable of meeting future needs. He added: "If we invest properly in preserving our natural resources, in efficient use, and bringing modern technologies to the ground, then it is possible. Still, when we speak about this 1.5-degree limitation, we have to be aware that we are already experiencing climate shocks, severe droughts, and different floods, events which were not characteristic to certain parts of the world. So, now, we have to invest in adaptation, also in resilience, and obviously allow and help people on the ground in the most vulnerable areas to cope with this climate stress and shocks."

Gutu said the COP summits held under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change are important for addressing all dimensions of climate change.

"From the FAO perspective, it is important to note that only a few COPs ago there was finally an attempt to bring agri-food systems and agriculture onto the COP agenda. Let’s not forget that around 30% of greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture. But agriculture is not only part of the problem, it can also be part of the solution," he said.

COP31, to be hosted and chaired by Türkiye this year, would provide an important opportunity to address the many dimensions of the relationship between climate change and agriculture, he noted.

"First, let me congratulate Türkiye on hosting this huge and very important global event. We also see COPs, including COP31, as an opportunity not only to raise attention but also to help mobilize climate financing for agri-food systems," he also said.

Assessing the role of climate finance in agriculture, Gutu said agri-food systems currently face an annual financing gap.

"We are currently facing an annual financing gap of $1.3 trillion for agri-food systems. If this financing gap could be addressed through commitments made during and beyond the COP process, it would significantly advance progress toward our goals," he said.

"I believe this represents another major opportunity, and we as the Food and Agriculture Organization will continue engaging with governments, participating in negotiations and drawing attention to agri-food systems," he added.