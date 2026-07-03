Two men were arrested in Sweden on suspicion of illegal intelligence activities against the country, broadcaster SVT reported Friday.

The suspects are citizens of China and Malaysia, and the alleged crime took place between June 26 and July 1.

The suspects reportedly deny any wrongdoing.

Gabriel Wernstedt, press spokesman for Sweden's Security Service, said the two men were detained on Wednesday near Stockholm but gave no further details on the arrest or the case in general.

All parties are bound by a non-disclosure agreement due to the sensitivity of the case, making the disclosure of confidential information from the legal proceedings a criminal offense.

