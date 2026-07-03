Finland to purchase advanced air defense systems from Sweden Procurement includes missiles, training equipment and maintenance system

Finland plans to order short-range ground-based air defense systems from Sweden, the Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

"Minister of Defense Antti Hakkanen has authorized the Finnish Defense Forces to procure short-range RBS 70 NG ground-based air defense (GBAD) systems from the Swedish Saab. The procurement will strengthen the areal coverage of GBAD across Finland," the ministry said in a written statement.

The statement noted that the RBS 70 NG is an advanced version of the Finnish Defense Forces’ mobile surface-to-air missile system, stressing that the new one will enhance country's capabilities to counter both unmanned and manned aerial vehicles.

“We are developing Finland’s air defense system against a full range of threats. Safeguarding our preparedness requires appropriate and modern systems for each type of threat. This procurement is only one component of a larger package,” Hakkanen said.

The procurement consists of munitions, training equipment and a maintenance system, the statement added.

It further stressed that the procurement's overall value is €108 million ($123 million).

The system is expected to be fully operational by the end of the 2020s.