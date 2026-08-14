Friday's temperature of 35.9C surpasses previous high recorded in Uccle in June

Belgium records hottest day of 2026 amid ongoing heat wave Friday's temperature of 35.9C surpasses previous high recorded in Uccle in June

Belgium on Friday recorded its hottest day of the year, with temperatures in Uccle reaching 35.9C (96.62F), according to media reports.

Uccle, in the Brussels-Capital Region, recorded the temperature at 4.20 p.m. local time (1420GMT), making Friday the hottest day of 2026 in the country, public broadcaster VRT reported.

The temperature surpassed the previous annual high recorded in Uccle in late June.

The new record comes as a heat wave and drought continue to grip parts of Europe, fueling wildfires across the continent.

A total of 568,415 hectares (1.4 million acres) have burned across the EU since the beginning of the year as of Aug. 13, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).