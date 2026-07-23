Police investigate homicide and robbery after one man dies in attack in branch in southern city of Regensburg

Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing at German bank Police investigate homicide and robbery after one man dies in attack in branch in southern city of Regensburg

German police arrested a suspect Thursday after a man was fatally stabbed at a bank in the southern city of Regensburg in what authorities are investigating as a homicide and robbery.

The victim suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, according to the daily Bild newspaper.

The suspect, a 20-year-old German man, was initially inside the bank with other people, a police spokeswoman told the German Press Agency.

Special forces responded to the scene and evacuated two people from the building while police cordoned off the area around the branch.

Police initially investigated the possibility of a hostage situation. However, a police spokeswoman later said investigators were treating the case as a homicide and robbery.

Authorities were still determining whether anyone else remained inside the building with the suspect, the spokeswoman said, adding that officers first needed to search the premises.

