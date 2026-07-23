Sikorski reaffirms support for two-state solution during talks with Palestinian counterpart in Warsaw

Polish foreign minister urges Israel to halt expansion of illegal settlement in West Bank Sikorski reaffirms support for two-state solution during talks with Palestinian counterpart in Warsaw

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Thursday urged Israel to stop expanding illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, reaffirming Poland's support for a two-state solution during talks with Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Warsaw, Sikorski called for an end to what he described as the illegal seizure of Palestinian land and settler violence.

"The West Bank is not part of Israel," Sikorski said, calling for "an end to the illegal seizure of land, settler violence and the dismantling of illegal settlements in the West Bank."

He also urged Israel to protect places of worship, ensure unrestricted access for believers of all faiths and release customs and tax revenues collected on behalf of the Palestinian Authority.

Sikorski said Poland has recognized the State of Palestine since 1988 and has continued to provide political and humanitarian support.

"While helping neighboring Ukraine defend itself, we are also supporting the Gaza Strip and the West Bank," he said.