Danny Boyle's 'Ink,' Martin McDonagh's 'Wild Horse Nine' and Werner Herzog's 'Bucking Fastard' among contenders at 83rd edition

Venice Film Festival announces 20-film Golden Lion lineup Danny Boyle's 'Ink,' Martin McDonagh's 'Wild Horse Nine' and Werner Herzog's 'Bucking Fastard' among contenders at 83rd edition

The Venice International Film Festival has unveiled the 20 films that will compete for the Golden Lion at its 83rd edition, with British director Danny Boyle's Ink set to open the festival on Sept. 2.

Ink, a drama about media mogul Rupert Murdoch's acquisition of the British tabloid The Sun, stars Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce and Claire Foy and will also compete for the festival's top prize.

Other high-profile contenders include Martin McDonagh's Wild Horse Nine, starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell; Werner Herzog's Bucking Fastard, featuring Kate Mara, Rooney Mara and Orlando Bloom; and Florian Zeller's Bunker, starring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Robert Pattinson stars in Lance Oppenheim's Primetime, while Alicia Vikander and Susan Sarandon lead Andrea Pallaoro's The Echo Chamber.

The competition lineup also includes Casey Affleck's Company, Ali Asgari's Kami Nour, Marco Bechis' Ritorno a Buenos Aires, Stephane Brize's Un Bon Petit Soldat, Edoardo De Angelis' Il Fuoco Che Ti Porti Dentro and May el-Toukhy's Woman Unknown.

Rounding out the competition are Cedric Kahn's 15/18: A Place to Heal, Ilya Khrzhanovsky's Dau, Hirokazu Kore-eda's Look Back, Lee Chang-dong's Possible Love, Nanni Moretti's Succedera Questa Notte, Nicolas Pariser's Un Peu Avant Minuit, Paolo Strippoli's L'Estranea and Shinya Tsukamoto's Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People?

US actor, filmmaker and producer Maggie Gyllenhaal will serve as jury president.

Organizers also announced films screening out of competition and in other sections, including Orizzonti.

The festival, the world's oldest, will be held on Venice's Lido island from Sept. 2-12 and conclude with the awards ceremony.