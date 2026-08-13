Large Israeli military force entered Qusra, south of Nablus, with infantry troops and dozens of military vehicles deployed throughout its streets, witnesses tell Anadolu

Israeli army enforces curfew on West Bank town amid occupiers' siege of Palestinian families Large Israeli military force entered Qusra, south of Nablus, with infantry troops and dozens of military vehicles deployed throughout its streets, witnesses tell Anadolu

The Israeli army raided the town of Qusra, south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, on Thursday and imposed a curfew amid mounting tensions as Israeli occupiers continued to besiege three Palestinian families for a fourth consecutive day.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that a large Israeli military force entered the town, with infantry troops and dozens of military vehicles deployed throughout its streets.

The forces imposed a curfew and ordered shops to close, they added.

Tensions have escalated in Qusra since Israeli occupiers erected a tent and temporary structures among Palestinian homes in the Ras al-Ain area on the outskirts of the town.

The occupiers have surrounded three homes since Sunday, preventing their residents from entering or leaving and barring visitors from reaching them.