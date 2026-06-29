Shooting in northern Germany leaves 5 dead

By Ilayda Cakirtekin

ISTANBUL (AA) - Five people died on Monday after a shooting took place in Lower Saxon city of Stade in northern Germany, police said.

Stade police announced in a statement issued via their WhatsApp channel that five people were killed and several others injured after a homicide took place at a youth welfare facility.

It reaffirmed that two suspected perpetrators, including the alleged shooter, were arrested.

Investigations into the background and the exact sequence of events are ongoing, the police added.