Italy braces for extreme heat, violent storms as heat wave grips country 5 injured, 69 evacuated after mudslide in South Tyrol

As a heat wave grips Italy, the country braced for extreme heat and violent storms on Monday, ANSA news agency reported.

Although temperatures are expected to return to seasonal levels in the coming days, the accumulated thermal energy can also bring intense hailstorms.

Central and northern Italy are set to see temperatures nearing 40C (104F) while thunderstorms are forecasted around the Alps.

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to drop, but the shift is likely to bring violent thunderstorms, heavy hail and downbursts, particularly across northern Italy and parts of central and southern regions.

In the meantime, 22 cities are under red weather alerts, with the number expected to rise to 25 over the next two days.

On Sunday, a heat-related power outage also occurred in the northern city of Padua.

A violent storm also triggered a mudslide that hit three homes in South Tyrol, injuring five people and forcing the evacuation of 69 people from several buildings.​​​​​​​