Swiss defense official says advance payment was needed to safeguard deliveries of F-35 jets, Patriot air defense systems, critical spare parts

Switzerland pays $617M in advance for F-35 fighter jets amid concerns over US deliveries Swiss defense official says advance payment was needed to safeguard deliveries of F-35 jets, Patriot air defense systems, critical spare parts

Switzerland has made an advance payment of $617 million to the US for its planned purchase of F-35A fighter jets, with defense officials saying the move was necessary to avoid disrupting existing military procurement programs.

Urs Loher, director of national armaments at the Swiss Federal Office for Defense Procurement, said all payments scheduled for 2026 had already been made to ensure the joint US funding account used for Swiss defense purchases remained adequately financed, according to Swiss publication NZZ.

The fund covers all Swiss procurement programs in the US, including the purchase of 30 F-35A fighter jets, Patriot air defense systems and spare parts for the Swiss military's existing F/A-18 fleet.

"The risk was too great for us," Loher told NZZ in an interview published Sunday, warning that delaying payments could have disrupted deliveries of critical F/A-18 spare parts or jeopardized the F-35 program.

Assembly of the first F-35A aircraft for Switzerland began in May 2026, with deliveries scheduled between 2027 and 2030.

Switzerland has also paid nearly $866 million for the five Patriot air defense batteries it ordered in 2022. Although deliveries had been expected to begin this year, they have now been delayed by several years.

Loher said the procurement contract allows the US to "reset its priorities in exceptional circumstances” but added that he expected Washington to honor its commitments.

He said some Patriot components, including launchers, radar units and command systems, could potentially be delivered earlier for training purposes.

According to Loher, Patriot batteries originally intended for Switzerland but later earmarked for Germany do not match the German military's required configuration, raising the possibility that some components could instead be transferred to Switzerland.

"We'll take whatever we can get," he said.​​​​​​​