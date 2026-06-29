’Ukraine cannot forget that solidarity is a two-way street,’ Poland’s defense minister says, noting Ukraine has become one of world’s leading developers of combat drones

Poland says MiG-29 transfer to Ukraine hinges on drone technology deal ’Ukraine cannot forget that solidarity is a two-way street,’ Poland’s defense minister says, noting Ukraine has become one of world’s leading developers of combat drones

Poland remains prepared to transfer its remaining Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine but expects Kyiv to honor an agreement to share battlefield drone technology in return, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told Polish Radio late Sunday.

"Ukraine cannot forget that solidarity is a two-way street," the minister said, adding that if Kyiv was no longer interested in receiving the jets, Poland would "handle them on its own."

The proposed exchange was first announced late last year as Poland prepared to retire its aging MiG-29 fleet and replace it with South Korean FA-50 light combat aircraft and US-made F-35 fighters. Warsaw has already supplied 14 MiG-29s to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said access to Ukrainian drone technology and operational know-how would benefit both the Polish military and the country's rapidly expanding defense industry. Ukraine has become one of the world's leading developers of combat drones, deploying unmanned systems extensively for reconnaissance, precision strikes and electronic warfare.

The issue has grown increasingly sensitive in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said negotiations had stalled because Ukraine had yet to fulfill earlier commitments on drone technology cooperation, while insisting that talks remained ongoing.

The remarks come against a complicated backdrop in Polish-Ukrainian relations. While Warsaw remains one of Kyiv's strongest military supporters, bilateral ties have recently been strained by disputes over historical memory — including Ukraine's decision to honor a military unit bearing the name of the wartime Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) — as well as disagreements over security cooperation and defense procurement.