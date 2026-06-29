- Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says Moscow will take measures after Finland approves legislation allowing nuclear weapons on its territory

Russia vows political, military-technical response after Finland lifts nuclear weapons deployment ban - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says Moscow will take measures after Finland approves legislation allowing nuclear weapons on its territory

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Monday that Moscow would take political and military-technical measures in response to Finland's decision to lift its legal ban on the import and deployment of nuclear weapons.

Commenting in a statement on Telegram about Finland's formal approval of the legislative changes, Zakharova said the move was evidence of the country's full participation in NATO's nuclear deterrence policy.

"Such measures, let no one doubt, will be taken in a timely and effective manner," she said.

The spokeswoman noted that the decision created new threats to Russia's national security that would require additional political and military-technical responses.

Zakharova also criticized Finland's abandonment of its long-standing policy of military non-alignment following its accession to NATO, saying the country risked becoming an instrument of the alliance's nuclear ambitions.

She added that Finnish leaders had previously stated there was no direct military threat to Finland from Russia, which makes the legislative change unjustified.

Finland's parliament approved the bill on June 17, and President Alexander Stubb signed it into law on June 26.