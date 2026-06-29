Congo bans mass gatherings in capital, 3 provinces to curb Ebola outbreak Ban dismissed by opposition as ‘unconstitutional’ affects Kinshasa, Tshopo, Haut-Uele, Bas-Uele provinces, Interior Ministry says

The Democratic Republic of Congo has banned mass gatherings in the capital, Kinshasa, and three other provinces in a bid to curb the spread of the Ebola virus, the Interior Ministry said in a directive to provincial governors late Sunday.

Political meetings, public marches, demonstrations and other gatherings likely to attract large crowds are banned in Kinshasa, Tshopo, Haut-Uele and Bas-Uele provinces, according to the directive signed by Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani.

The Ebola outbreak has been concentrated in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, with authorities saying the latest move will prevent it from spreading to neighboring areas.

Confirmed cases have climbed to 1,274, including 360 deaths, since the outbreak was declared on May 15, according to a Health Ministry situation update released Monday.

The latest measures follow the recent introduction of a mandatory 21-day quarantine for travelers from Ebola-affected areas.



Last month, authorities also suspended sports and other social activities in Ituri, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The opposition, however, dismissed the latest decision as "unconstitutional" and a "politically motivated" move by the ruling majority.

Prince Epenge, spokesperson for Coalition Article 64 (C64), a broad opposition alliance, told reporters in Kinshasa that the restrictions were intended to block a march planned for July 8 against proposed constitutional amendments that critics say could extend President Felix Tshisekedi's term in office.



