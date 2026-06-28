Nation Media Group's NTV Uganda, Spark TV, and the Daily Monitor, which have historically been among Uganda's more independent voices despite operating under restrictions, were forced off the air

Uganda military chief orders closure of major news outlets Nation Media Group's NTV Uganda, Spark TV, and the Daily Monitor, which have historically been among Uganda's more independent voices despite operating under restrictions, were forced off the air

'I have the power in Uganda to shut down ANY media house I want to,' says military chief Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Uganda's military chief ordered the shutdown of the country's major media group, with troops dispatched on Sunday morning to force the closure of its TV, radio, and news channels, as tensions escalated between media outlets and the government.

Nation Media Group's NTV Uganda, Spark TV, and the Daily Monitor, which have historically been among Uganda's more independent voices despite operating under restrictions, were forced off the air.

Uganda's military chief Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the son of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, ordered that their offices be heavily guarded by the military.

Muhoozi made the announcement on the US social media company X, declaring he did not believe in a free press and that the media should be "guided by cadres of the revolution."

The action followed critical Nation Media Group reporting on Muhoozi's tenure, governance, human rights, and security issues. Muhoozi had previously threatened to "switch off" the media outlets.

“I have the power in Uganda to shut down ANY media house I want to. I have had this power since 2017. This power was given to me by my great father President @KagutaMuseveni . NTV and Daily Monitor are learning about it today. From now on ALL media in Uganda will follow the rules!” he wrote in a thread on X.

There has been no formal explanation from the Ugandan government or regulatory bodies such as the Uganda Communications Commission regarding the shutdown, raising questions about due process under Uganda's laws and the independence of the commission. Normally, broadcast disruptions would involve commission procedures.

Nation Media Group has yet to issue a detailed response to the shutdown, as the premises remain under siege.

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba also ordered the arrest of Nation Media Group Managing Director Susan Nsibirwa through X.

“I hear there is a small girl called ‘Sue....'. We are looking for her. We will discipline her. She cannot cause chaos in our country. All police patrols are instructed to arrest her on sight!” he wrote in a series of posts.

The action followed a pattern of recurring tensions and media control, including prior bans on Nation Media Group coverage of President Museveni's events, internet shutdowns, social media restrictions, arrests, and self-censorship.

Media watchdogs and human rights organizations have condemned recent actions in Uganda targeting independent media, describing them as serious violations of press freedom and signs of deepening authoritarian tendencies in the country.