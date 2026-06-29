3 Global Feeder Shipping vessels entered Gulf between June 26 and 28, suggesting partial recovery in regional container services, according to MarineTraffic

Gulf container feeder services show signs of restart after conflict disruption 3 Global Feeder Shipping vessels entered Gulf between June 26 and 28, suggesting partial recovery in regional container services, according to MarineTraffic

Container feeder services into the Gulf are showing signs of recovery after disruption caused by the recent conflict, ship-tracking platform MarineTraffic said Monday.

Three container vessels operated by Global Feeder Shipping (GFS) entered the Gulf between June 26 and 28. MarineTraffic said on US social media company X that these were the first container ships with commercial links to major carriers to enter the region since the start of the conflict.

The development is significant because the Gulf is one of the world's key maritime trade areas, linking major energy producers and commercial ports in the region with global shipping routes.

The Strait of Hormuz, located at the entrance to the Gulf, is a critical chokepoint for global trade and energy flows. Any disruption in the area can affect shipping schedules, insurance costs and cargo movements across regional and international supply chains.

The GFS Genesis, with a capacity of 4,350 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units, the standard measure of container ship capacity), entered the Gulf on June 26 after calls at India's Nhava Sheva and Mundra ports. It was followed by the GFS Precious, a 3,534-TEU vessel, on June 27 after sailing from Sokhna and King Abdullah ports. The GFS Jade, with a capacity of 2,452 TEU, entered on June 28 after departing Pakistan's Karachi and Port Qasim ports.

MarineTraffic said the vessels appear on schedules linked to major shipping companies including Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd and MSC, suggesting that cargo tied to large global carriers may be moving again through feeder services in the Gulf, even if full container shipping activity has not yet returned to normal.

Feeder vessels are smaller container ships that connect regional ports with larger global shipping networks, typically moving containers between smaller regional ports and larger hub ports served by major carriers.

The latest activity could reconnect three regional trade routes — India, the Red Sea and Pakistan — with Gulf services. It may also provide a possible routing option for MSC and cargo linked to the Gemini Cooperation, the shipping partnership between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.