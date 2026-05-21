Sole Turkish tech event in Europe wraps up on 2nd day, bringing together tech, business giants with startups to help companies expand worldwide

Road to Global 2026 to wrap up in Vienna Sole Turkish tech event in Europe wraps up on 2nd day, bringing together tech, business giants with startups to help companies expand worldwide

Road to Global, the only Turkish tech conference in Europe, is wrapping up on Thursday after opening its doors in the Austrian capital to bring together technology and business leaders, sponsored by the Vienna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WKO Wien).

The two-day event, whose global communications partner is Anadolu, serves as a platform bringing together investors, companies and innovation hubs to transform ideas into global success stories.

Road to Global hosts interactive sessions, investor-startup partnerships and cross-sector collaborations where participants share real-world experiences in expanding companies internationally.

The second day of the event concludes Thursday with technology and business leaders discussing strategies for growing companies through artificial intelligence (AI), transitioning from local operations into global markets, developing high-performing leadership, strengthening sustainability and diversity in business models, and enhancing cooperation between firms and startups.

Road to Global also enables small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) specializing in data-driven marketing, AI and enterprise software to showcase their capabilities while helping local companies compete on the global stage.

More established companies are also sharing both successful and unsuccessful experiences to guide startups and SMEs.

The event creates opportunities for Turkish startups seeking international growth, while also helping foreign startups explore opportunities in Türkiye.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul