Itamar Ben-Gvir posted video showing him taunting flotilla activists, including several EU citizens, who were zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israel in int'l waters

European lawmakers demand EU actions after Israeli minister's treatment of activists Itamar Ben-Gvir posted video showing him taunting flotilla activists, including several EU citizens, who were zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israel in int'l waters

'Israel acts with impunity because international community, including many EU Member States have granted them immunity,' Irish lawmaker Billy Kelleher tells Anadolu

MEPs Matjaz Nemec and Barry Andrews also urge bloc to take action, calling for sanctions and suspension of bilateral agreement

Growing anger across Europe over Israel's handling of detained activists aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla has triggered fresh calls from European lawmakers to impose sanctions and suspension of the EU-Israel agreement.

The demands come after footage emerged showing Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir walking among detained activists, mocking and taunting them while waving an Israeli flag after Israeli forces intercepted the aid flotilla.

The video, which circulated widely online, showed detainees kneeling in tightly packed groups with their hands tied behind their backs while Ben-Gvir appeared to heckle those in custody.

Several European countries strongly condemned the treatment, while Spain, Italy, Belgium, and the UK were among those summoning Israeli ambassadors.

Several members of the European Parliament told Anadolu that the episode represented not only the mistreatment of humanitarian activists and EU citizens, but also reflected what they described as a broader pattern of Israeli impunity that now requires a political response from Brussels.

"Let's be brutally honest. The Israeli Government, under Netanyahu and Ben Gvir, is an extremist and racist government. They carry out brutal acts on the Palestinian people that break international humanitarian law," Irish MEP Billy Kelleher said.

Kelleher, a prominent voice in the European Parliament's Renew group, accused Israel of acting with total impunity.

"They do all of it knowing there’s no implications or sanctions. I have repeatedly said that Israel acts with impunity because the international community, including many EU Member States have granted them immunity," he said.

Kelleher added: “It is horrendous what is being done to Irish, EU and other citizens. What more does Israel need to do before the EU’s leadership responds with sanctions and defends international law?”

'Level of ruthlessness and inhumanity'

Similar calls came from Slovenian lawmaker Matjaz Nemec, who described the footage involving Ben-Gvir as evidence of what he called a systematic policy requiring a stronger European response.

"The horrifying video footage showing the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, openly mocking and deriding the peaceful activists of the 'Global Sumud Flotilla' represents a level of ruthlessness and inhumanity that the European Union can no longer ignore," Nemec said.

He stressed that the detained activists are "no criminals but volunteers delivering humanitarian aid, and have been illegally intercepted and captured by Israel in international waters in clear violation of international maritime law."

Nemec further described Ben-Gvir's conduct as emblematic of a "systematic political project that has devastated the Gaza Strip, deliberately starved a civilian population, and transformed absolute impunity into a system of governance."

The Slovenian lawmaker called on the EU to take urgent and concrete action.

"We demand from the EU urgent action by immediately adopting sanctions regime for Ben Gvir, to invoke the blocking status directive to protect ICC judges and prosecutors, to suspend the EU-Israel association agreement and to seize all trade and political relations," he said.

'How long can Berlin and Rome still block EU action?'

Irish MEP Barry Andrews also called for direct action against Ben-Gvir and questioned why some European capitals continued resisting punitive measures.

"The EU must sanction Minister Ben Gvir now and suspend the EU/Israel Association Agreement. How long can Berlin and Rome still block EU action? It is clear genocide is ongoing and their war crimes are endless and shameless," the lawmaker said.

Andrews added: "The treatment of the flotilla activists in this video was horrible, but it is 0.01% of what Palestinians experience every day."

Pressure has also extended beyond the European Parliament.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has written to European Council President Antonio Costa, requesting that Israel's treatment of EU citizens from the humanitarian flotilla be placed on the agenda of the upcoming EU summit.

In a letter seen by RTE News, Martin said EU leaders should consider the suspension of all or parts of the EU-Israel Association Agreement following what he called the illegal detention of EU citizens by Israeli soldiers in international waters.

Describing the treatment of those on board as "shocking," Martin said the business-as-usual approach to dealing with Israel was no longer appropriate.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also said that Italy, despite previously opposing partial or full suspension of the agreement, has formally asked EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to include on the agenda of the next EU foreign ministers' meeting the adoption of sanctions against Ben-Gvir.

EU divisions remain deep

Despite growing pressure, Europe remains deeply divided over any major shift in relations with Israel.

The debate centers on the EU-Israel Association Agreement, the treaty governing political cooperation and granting Israel preferential access to European markets since 2000.

Article 2 of the agreement makes respect for human rights and democratic principles an essential condition.

That clause has increasingly become the legal basis used by countries, including Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia, in arguments for reviewing or suspending aspects of the agreement.

Earlier efforts to suspend the arrangement exposed major fractures inside the bloc.

Before an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg in April, Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia jointly pressed for stronger action, arguing Israel may be violating obligations under the agreement.

However, Germany and Italy played central roles in resisting suspension efforts so far, with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul describing the suspension as "inappropriate."

Recently, Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said that his nation "will stand by Israel from this moment on; we will not allow any more trade sanctions, even if we have to block it as a single country."

He added that Prague would not support suspending or freezing Israel's association agreement with the EU "either in full or in any part."

Under EU procedures, a full suspension of the agreement would require unanimous approval among all member states.