Finland urges respectful treatment of Gaza aid flotilla activists in meeting with Israeli ambassador Finnish Foreign ministry demands observance of international law

Finland's Foreign Ministry on Thursday reiterated its demand for the respectful treatment of Global Sumud Flotilla activists during a meeting with the Israeli ambassador.

"The Ministry for Foreign Affairs today, in a meeting with the Israeli ambassador, reiterated its demands for respectful treatment of the participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla, the assurance of due process and safety, and the observance of international law," the Ministry said on the US social media company X.

It added that Israel is seeking to remove the detained individuals from its territory and reaffirmed that it is maintaining contact with the individuals concerned and with Israeli authorities.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a video on social media Wednesday showing himself taunting pro-Palestinian activists who were zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The minister sparked outrage both domestically and internationally after posting the minute-long video.

Israeli forces intercepted the aid mission in international waters on Monday and detained all activists on board.

The flotilla, carrying 428 people from 44 countries, departed last Thursday from the Turkish district of Marmaris in an attempt to break the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since 2007.