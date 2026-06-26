‘Let this be a warning to everyone who is planning something harmful against any of us or our countries,’ says Polish prime minister

Poland says NATO's eastern flank must prepare for escalation from Russia ‘Let this be a warning to everyone who is planning something harmful against any of us or our countries,’ says Polish prime minister

Countries bordering Russia must prepare for "various forms of escalation" as the security situation on NATO's eastern flank remains "highly unstable," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned Thursday.

Speaking after a meeting of leaders from NATO's eastern flank in the northern Polish city of Gdansk, Tusk said countries sharing borders with Russia, Belarus and Ukraine faced common security challenges and must coordinate their responses.

"We unanimously share the view that the situation is highly unstable and that various forms of escalation can be expected in the coming weeks and months," Tusk told reporters.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, brought together leaders from Poland, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland and Sweden, reflecting growing concern among frontline NATO members over Russia's military posture and hybrid activities.

Tusk said the participating countries were "directly exposed" to potential threats because of their geographical location and would work closely together should the security situation deteriorate.

"Let this be a warning to everyone who is planning something harmful against any of us or our countries," he said, stressing that the leaders had demonstrated "complete unity and complete solidarity."

Tusk also underscored the importance of maintaining strong transatlantic ties despite growing uncertainty over US policy toward Europe under President Donald Trump.

"We all share the view that transatlantic ties and the closest possible defense cooperation with the United States require constant commitment," he said, adding the same message would be presented at next month's NATO summit in Ankara.

"No one here has any doubts that the American presence and cooperation with the United States serve the security of Europe and our countries," he added.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski this week warned that Moscow could stage a false flag attack to justify further escalation after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened retaliation against European countries allegedly involved in drone attacks on Russian territory.

