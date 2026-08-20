German producer prices rise faster than expected in July

Mucahithan Avcioglu
20 August 2026•Update: 20 August 2026
Producer prices in Germany increased more than expected in July, recording their sharpest annual rise in more than three years, official data showed Thursday.
Prices of industrial products rose 3% from a year earlier, accelerating from a 1.8% increase in June and exceeding market expectations of a 2.7% gain, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).
The reading marked the fastest annual increase since April 2023.
On a monthly basis, producer prices jumped 1.1%, more than double the market forecast of 0.5%, after falling 0.3% in June.
Intermediate goods were the main driver of the annual increase, with prices rising 5.4%, largely due to higher costs for metals, precious metals and copper products.
Energy prices increased 3.8% year-on-year, supported by higher prices for petroleum products, heating oil, motor fuels and natural gas, while lower electricity prices limited the rise.
Prices rose 2.3% for capital goods and 2% for durable consumer goods. By contrast, prices for non-durable consumer goods declined 2.3%.
Excluding energy, producer prices were 2.7% higher than in July 2025.
Producer prices measure price developments at the factory gate and are considered an early indicator of future consumer inflation.