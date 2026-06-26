Firefighters battling blaze on moorland near Glossop, Derbyshire, as record-breaking temperatures and prolonged dry conditions increase threat of wildfires across parts of UK

Wildfire breaks out in northern England as record UK heat wave fuels fire risk Firefighters battling blaze on moorland near Glossop, Derbyshire, as record-breaking temperatures and prolonged dry conditions increase threat of wildfires across parts of UK

A wildfire has broken out in Glossop, Derbyshire, in northern England, as an intense early-summer heat wave continues to grip the UK, bringing unusually high temperatures and leaving vegetation dry and highly flammable.

According to a statement by Derbyshire's Fire & Rescue Service on Thursday, firefighters are tackling the blaze on moorland near the town, working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading across the surrounding countryside.

Emergency crews are using multiple resources as they respond to the incident in challenging conditions, with dry ground and persistent heat making efforts more difficult.

The fire comes during a period of exceptional heat across the UK, with temperatures in recent days repeatedly breaking June records and large parts of England and Wales experiencing official heat warnings.

The prolonged hot weather has increased the risk of wildfires, particularly in rural and moorland areas where vegetation can dry out quickly.

For the third time in a single day, the UK’s June temperature record has been broken, according to the Met Office on Thursday.

The mercury reached 36.7C (98.1F) at Merryfield in Somerset, having earlier peaked at 36.6C (97.9F) at Yeovilton in Somerset.

Before that, the Met Office reported temperatures in Yeovilton had reached 36.4C (97.5F), marking the second consecutive day that the June record has been surpassed.