Families struggle to cope with summer heat in makeshift shelters amid lack of cooling, scarce water and ongoing humanitarian hardship

REPORT - Scorching heat, scarce water add to hardship for displaced families in Gaza Families struggle to cope with summer heat in makeshift shelters amid lack of cooling, scarce water and ongoing humanitarian hardship

Displaced Palestinian families in southern Gaza are struggling with the summer heat inside worn-out tents lacking cooling equipment, resorting to makeshift methods to ease the high temperatures during the day.



Some families place additional coverings over their tents to block direct sunlight and open parts of the shelters to improve airflow, while others use water to spray their children’s bodies and provide relief from the heat.



Around 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents are living in tents and temporary shelters after their homes were destroyed by Israel in its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which began in October 2023.



The genocide has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000 others, while 90% of civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed. The UN has estimated reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.





Survival becomes ‘nearly impossible’



Jamalat Siam, a displaced Palestinian from Rafah in southern Gaza, currently lives in a tent in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, in southern Gaza Strip.



She said rising temperatures have made staying inside the tent “nearly impossible” due to the lack of cooling equipment.



“In the summer, we cannot sit inside the tent. We put a barrier over it and stay in the shade,” she told Anadolu.



She said children are particularly affected by the heat and resort to pouring water over their bodies to cool down, sometimes suffering from exhaustion as a result.





Rubble as barrier



Makeshift measures are not limited to combating the heat. Piles of rubble scattered around displacement areas have also become barriers that some families use to block sunlight and protect themselves from Israeli gunfire.



Siam said members of her family collect rubble from streets and destroyed homes and place it around their tents.



But the barriers provide little sense of security. Siam said the area where she lives “is not safe” and that residents fear an Israeli ground incursion at any time.







Water in short supply



The water crisis adds another burden for displaced families that are forced to travel long distances to reach water sources, particularly those providing drinking water.



Kholoud Abu Mohsen, a mother of five from Khan Younis, told Anadolu that her family has to travel long distances to obtain water for their daily needs.



Abu Mohsen places her children in a plastic basin filled with water to help relieve the intense heat, but the difficulty of obtaining water forces her to ration its use.



She said the extreme heat has worsened her family’s suffering despite openings she made in their shelter, located above the ruins of their destroyed home, in an attempt to improve ventilation.



Her efforts have failed to ease the heat, with pieces of cardboard and plastic used as substitutes for electric fans amid an electricity crisis that has persisted since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war nearly three years ago.



The family also struggles to secure food and relies mainly on rice and lentils. One of Abu Mohsen’s daughters has a congenital eye condition requiring treatment, while her roughly 6-month-old daughter suffers from severe malnutrition.



Abu Mohsen said the living conditions have forced her to take on daily labor for meager wages of 5 or 10 shekels ($1.70 or $3.30), which she uses to buy diapers and other essential supplies.



Despite a ceasefire agreement reached on Oct. 10, 2025, Israel continues its blockade of the Gaza Strip and imposes strict restrictions on the movement of people, goods and aid, while continuing military operations that have killed more than 1,270 Palestinians and injured over 4,420 others, most of them women and children.



On Aug. 22, 2025, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Global Initiative announced in a report that “famine was occurring in Gaza City” in the northern Gaza Strip.