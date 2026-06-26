Leaders Macron and Meloni unveil Lebanon initiative, defense roadmap and strategic industry deals at first bilateral summit

Italy, France stress 'indispensable' ties, deepen cooperation as relations warm after past tensions Leaders Macron and Meloni unveil Lebanon initiative, defense roadmap and strategic industry deals at first bilateral summit

The leaders of Italy and France on Thursday underscored that the two countries are “natural and indispensable partners,” using their first bilateral summit to highlight closer cooperation on security, defense and strategic industries.

Meeting in Antibes, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni said their countries share converging interests and aim to project their relationship “toward the future with clear goals,” signaling renewed momentum in ties between the two economies.

A key outcome of the talks was a joint initiative on Lebanon, where both countries contribute to the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL.

Macron said Paris and Rome want to launch a coalition, in coordination with the EU and UN, to help define a mechanism for the period after the mission ends and to strengthen Lebanese sovereignty against the risk of regional escalation.

Meloni said the effort could lead to an international conference, underscoring a shared push for a more active role in Mediterranean security.

On defense and industrial cooperation, the two countries also signed a roadmap emphasizing joint capabilities, including the Franco-Italian air defense system delivered to Ukraine.

A cooperation agreement was also signed in nuclear energy, along with another tied to a planned European satellite initiative, pointing to broader efforts to bolster Europe’s strategic autonomy.

The summit marked the first formal bilateral meeting between the two governments and comes after a period of uneven relations, with past disagreements on migration, economic policy and foreign affairs.

Speaking alongside Macron, Meloni dismissed speculation of tensions, saying the two leaders defend their national interests but are able to work together through frank dialogue.

“There have been times when we have not agreed,” she said, adding that cooperation depends on the ability to understand each other’s positions.

In recent months, Rome and Paris have shown signs of closer alignment, as Meloni has sought to reinforce Italy’s role within Europe and among Western allies after earlier diplomatic frictions with key partners, including a public spat with US President Donald Trump.

France and Italy, long central pillars of the EU, have increasingly emphasized coordination on shared priorities such as security in the Mediterranean, migration and industrial policy.

Thursday’s summit reflects a broader effort to move beyond past disputes and build a more structured partnership, with Macron stressing that without Italy and France, “Europe and the West would not be what they are.” ​​​​​​​

