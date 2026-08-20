3 Pakistanis among 6 were killed in attack on Tanzanian-flagged commercial vessel in Bab al-Mandeb Strait last week

Bodies of 2 Pakistanis killed in Houthi attacks repatriated 3 Pakistanis among 6 were killed in attack on Tanzanian-flagged commercial vessel in Bab al-Mandeb Strait last week

The bodies of two Pakistanis killed in an attack by Houthis on a commercial vessel in the Red Sea, were repatriated to the country from Yemen on Thursday, Pakistan's foreign minister said.

The six Pakistani sailors injured in the attack also "safely" returned to Pakistan, Ishaq Dar said in a post on the US social media company X.

A total of six people, including three Pakistanis were killed and 10 others wounded last week when the Houthis attacked a Tanzanian-flagged commercial vessel in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Dar’s statement did not mention what happened to the body of the third Pakistani killed in the attack.

"All relevant stakeholders have been directed to ensure their safe, dignified and expeditious repatriation," Dar added.

He deeply appreciated the cooperation extended by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, including the medical assistance and arrangements provided in Jeddah.

Pakistan condemned the attack in the "strongest" terms and reiterated that the safety and security of seafarers must be ensured at all times.

"We remain committed to extending all possible assistance to the injured sailors and the bereaved families," Dar said.