Fresh launch toward East Sea, also known as Sea of Japan, comes despite US president reducing annual joint exercises with South Korea

North Korea fires barrage of ballistic missiles amid US-South Korea drill: Seoul Fresh launch toward East Sea, also known as Sea of Japan, comes despite US president reducing annual joint exercises with South Korea

North Korea Thursday launched a "barrage of short-range ballistic missiles" amid ongoing joint drills by the US and South Korea on the Korean Peninsula, Seoul said.

The Japanese prime minister's office also confirmed fresh missile launches by Pyongyang in almost a week after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile on Aug. 12.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it "detected the missile launch from Pyongyang at around 5 pm (0800GMT)" toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, according to Yonhap News.

The North Korean projectile fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

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It is Pyongyang's third missile launch this month, after firing short-range ballistic missiles on Aug. 12 and Aug. 6.

The firing of the projectile came amid ongoing joint military exercises by the US and South Korea on the Korean Peninsula.

US President Donald Trump earlier reduced the 11-day annual Ulchi Freedom Shield drills to five days, ending Friday, citing his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong Wednesday acknowledged “excellent” ties between the North Korean leader and Trump but said Washington’s hostile policy toward Pyongyang has not changed.

"We are paying greater attention to the reality that joint military exercises between the US and South Korea have continued and are still ongoing, and this is an unmistakable expression of hostility toward North Korea," Kim said.

Separately, South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young Thursday said direct talks between the US and North Korea will be a critical first step toward halting Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.

"The first gateway to stopping North Korea's nuclear program is a meeting between the two sides, and we should work hard to support it," Chung said, adding that halting Pyongyang's nuclear program is in the best interest of all parties.

Trump Wednesday said he will meet with North Korean leader Kim later this year, while noting that Pyongyang possesses 57 "very powerful" nuclear weapons.

Following Trump's remarks, South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back told lawmakers that Seoul typically estimates North Korea possesses between 80 and 120 nuclear warheads.