Germany’s trade surplus narrows to $123.4B in 1st half of 2026

Mucahithan Avcioglu
20 August 2026•Update: 20 August 2026
Germany’s foreign trade surplus narrowed in the first half of 2026 as imports grew faster than exports, official data showed Thursday.
The trade surplus fell 0.7% to €105.7 billion ($123.4 billion), down from €106.4 billion in the same period last year, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).
German exports increased 3.9%, or €31 billion, year-on-year to €817.8 billion during the six-month period.
Imports, meanwhile, rose at a faster rate of 4.7%, or €31.7 billion, reaching €712.1 billion.
Germany’s trade balance with its two largest partners also shifted significantly.
Exports to the US fell 6.1%, leading to a marked decline in Germany’s trade surplus with the country. Imports from China, meanwhile, climbed 8.8%, sharply widening Germany’s trade deficit with Beijing.
China remained Germany’s largest trading partner in the first half, with bilateral trade totaling €125.5 billion.
The US followed with a trade volume of €123.7 billion, while the Netherlands ranked third at €109.3 billion.
The figures came as Germany’s export-oriented economy faces tariff-related uncertainty in the US, increasing competition from China and persistently high energy costs.
The German economy expanded 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of 2026, following growth of 0.4% in the first quarter. Exports supported second-quarter activity, while investment declined and consumer spending remained subdued.
The European Commission expects Europe’s largest economy to grow 0.6% this year and 0.9% in 2027 after recording weak growth of 0.2% in 2025.