Imports grow faster than exports as US surplus declines and deficit with China widens

Germany’s trade surplus narrows to $123.4B in 1st half of 2026 Imports grow faster than exports as US surplus declines and deficit with China widens

Germany’s foreign trade surplus narrowed in the first half of 2026 as imports grew faster than exports, official data showed Thursday.

The trade surplus fell 0.7% to €105.7 billion ($123.4 billion), down from €106.4 billion in the same period last year, according to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

German exports increased 3.9%, or €31 billion, year-on-year to €817.8 billion during the six-month period.

Imports, meanwhile, rose at a faster rate of 4.7%, or €31.7 billion, reaching €712.1 billion.

Germany’s trade balance with its two largest partners also shifted significantly.

Exports to the US fell 6.1%, leading to a marked decline in Germany’s trade surplus with the country. Imports from China, meanwhile, climbed 8.8%, sharply widening Germany’s trade deficit with Beijing.

China remained Germany’s largest trading partner in the first half, with bilateral trade totaling €125.5 billion.

The US followed with a trade volume of €123.7 billion, while the Netherlands ranked third at €109.3 billion.

The figures came as Germany’s export-oriented economy faces tariff-related uncertainty in the US, increasing competition from China and persistently high energy costs.

The German economy expanded 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter of 2026, following growth of 0.4% in the first quarter. Exports supported second-quarter activity, while investment declined and consumer spending remained subdued.

The European Commission expects Europe’s largest economy to grow 0.6% this year and 0.9% in 2027 after recording weak growth of 0.2% in 2025.