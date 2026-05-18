Kyiv is ready to open new chapter with Hungary, says top diplomat Ukrainian, Hungarian foreign ministers hold phone call

Kyiv is ready to open a new, mutually beneficial chapter in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations "without delay," said Ukraine's top diplomat Monday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he held a “constructive and substantive” phone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart Anita Orban over the weekend.

Sybiha said the two foreign ministers have agreed to hold a round of Hungarian–Ukrainian expert-level consultations “as early as this week” to find practical and robust solutions for the Hungarian minority in the Ukraine’s Zakarpattia region, which he said "will benefit both countries and our bilateral relations.”

The ministers also discussed the issue of Ukraine’s EU accession path as well as the broader regional, European, and international agendas, Sybiha said on US social media company X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed readiness “to advance cooperation with Hungary” in April following the victory of Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar’s Tisza Party in the parliamentary elections.