'My work is done,' Starmer says in his final speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street

Keir Starmer formally resigns as UK prime minister 'My work is done,' Starmer says in his final speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street

Keir Starmer formally resigned as British prime minister on Monday after King Charles III accepted his resignation, Buckingham Palace said.

“Sir Keir Starmer MP had an audience of The King this morning and tendered his resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury which His Majesty was graciously pleased to accept,” the palace said in a statement.

“My work is done,” Starmer said in his final speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street.

He wished his successor, Andy Burnham, “every success” and thanked Downing Street staff and his wife Victoria for their support.

Burnham, the leader of the Labour Party, will become the new prime minister later Monday.