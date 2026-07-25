UN chief Guterres arrives in Syrian capital on first visit since 2009 Antonio Guterres received by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani at Damascus International Airport

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived Saturday in the Syrian capital of Damascus on the first visit by a UN chief to the country since 2009, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani received Guterres and the accompanying UN delegation at Damascus International Airport.

The visit marks the first by a UN secretary-general to Damascus since former UN chief Ban Ki-moon traveled to the Syrian capital in 2009.

Guterres’ program includes official talks with President Ahmad al-Sharaa and al-Shaibani, as well as meetings with representatives of civil society and local community institutions.

The visit also includes a field tour to inspect the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), stationed in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, as part of efforts to monitor commitments under the ceasefire agreement with Israel.