Firefighters say situation still out of control

Firefighting efforts in Norway expected to continue for another 10 days Firefighters say situation still out of control

Firefighting efforts following the major fire that erupted late Friday in Norway are expected to continue for another 10 days, authorities announced Monday.

Regional authorities told Norwegian daily VG that the fire service expected firefighting efforts to continue for another 10 days.

"This will be a prolonged operation in the area. That says something about the amount of heat that remains," Stale Fuglaas, operations manager for the South-East Police District, said.

More than 400 people were evacuated after a large fire tore through a residential area in southeastern Norway, destroying over 100 homes.

The fire broke out in a townhouse in the Krokstadelva area of Drammen on Friday afternoon before spreading rapidly to neighboring homes and surrounding woodland.

The fire was reportedly smoldering in the area on Monday, with danger still considered present.

The police also said the operation will be a long-term one.

"I would not say we have the situation under control. I don't want to use that word yet. The situation looks better now than it did earlier," Erik Smidsrod, the fire service duty officer, also told VG.