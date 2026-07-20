During meeting with King Charles III, Burnham asked to form new government

Andy Burnham becomes new UK prime minister During meeting with King Charles III, Burnham asked to form new government

Labour Party leader Andy Burnham has become the new British prime minister, Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday.

Burnham arrived at Buckingham Palace just after Keir Starmer officially resigned as prime minister.

During his meeting with King Charles III, Burnham was asked to form a new government, and became the country's new prime minister.

Earlier Monday, Starmer made his final speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street, and said: "My work is done."

He wished his successor Burnham "every success," and thanked Downing Street staff and his wife Victoria for their support.

"Sir Keir Starmer MP had an audience of The King this morning and tendered his resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury which His Majesty was graciously pleased to accept," the palace said in a statement.

Burnham is expected to arrive at 10 Downing Street to hold his first speech as prime minister later Monday.