European Commission says many illegal products remain advertised to consumers before they are removed

EU fines AliExpress $628M for failing to curb illegal products European Commission says many illegal products remain advertised to consumers before they are removed

The European Commission on Monday fined Chinese e-commerce platform AliExpress €550 million ($628 million) for violating the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA) by failing to adequately assess and mitigate the risks associated with the sale of illegal, unsafe, and counterfeit products.

In a statement, the EU Commission said AliExpress overestimated the effectiveness of its systems for detecting and removing illegal listings and failed to allocate sufficient human moderators to review potentially unlawful products.

It also found that the platform inadequately assessed how its recommender and advertising systems contributed to the dissemination of illegal goods.

According to the bloc, testing showed that many illegal products continued to be recommended or advertised to consumers before being removed.

The EU Commission also said AliExpress relied on insufficient quantitative indicators to measure the effectiveness of its moderation systems, while a high volume of illegal products remained available despite enforcement efforts.

Among the shortcomings identified were ineffective systems for detecting illegal products, weak enforcement against traders repeatedly selling prohibited goods, and insufficient checks to prevent sellers from circumventing product compliance rules through miscategorization.

The EU Commission further found that AliExpress failed to effectively prevent the sale of counterfeit products, saying its mandatory brand authorization system was understaffed and could be easily bypassed by traders.

In determining the penalty, the bloc said it considered the seriousness and duration of the infringements, as well as the number of affected users across the European Union.

AliExpress has until October 2026 to submit an action plan outlining how it will comply with the EU Commission's decision.

The bloc opened formal proceedings against AliExpress in March 2024 to investigate potential breaches of the DSA, including its handling of systemic risks, content moderation, advertising transparency, trader traceability, and access to data for researchers.