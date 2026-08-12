Colombia earthquake death toll rises to 239 At least 3,755 injured, 287 missing

The death toll from a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck western Colombia has risen to 239, according to a damage assessment released Wednesday by the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD).

The quake, centered in the area of San Jose del Palmar, affected 14 departments and 403 municipalities, said the assessment.

At least 3,755 people were injured, while 287 remain missing. The disaster has affected 24,324 families, or 49,214 people, according to the latest figures.

The tremor caused extensive damage to homes and public infrastructure. A total of 9,215 homes were destroyed, while 45,457 were damaged.

The government has declared a national disaster situation to strengthen the mobilization and coordination of institutional capacities to address the emergency.

The quake occurred at 7.34 am local time (1234GMT) Monday, with the epicenter located approximately 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of the town of San Jose del Palmar, according to data from the US Geological Survey. The agency reported that the quake originated at a depth of 107 kilometers.

A magnitude 5.0 aftershock struck at 8.18 am (1318GMT), approximately 16 kilometers west of San Jose del Palmar. The municipality, located in the Choco Department, has a population of around 4,800 and sits 1,288 meters (4,225 feet) above sea level.

The quake has triggered an emergency response across affected areas, with international assistance also offered to Colombia.