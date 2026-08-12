Mahmoud Abbas says just peace can only be achieved by ending occupation, establishing independent Palestinian state

Mecca Agreement could be starting point for regional stability, security: Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas says just peace can only be achieved by ending occupation, establishing independent Palestinian state

He thanks Türkiye for supporting Palestinian cause

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement could be a starting point for ensuring regional stability and security, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Wednesday.

“This agreement is very important. I hope it will be a starting point for ensuring stability and security in the region and defending the interests of the Muslim Ummah,” Abbas said at a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Abbas said he and Erdogan held “very important and productive” talks on developments in the region and bilateral relations, adding that they agreed to strengthen bilateral dialogue.

He said a just peace could only be achieved by ending the occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state with occupied East Jerusalem as its capital.

Abbas said achieving this goal within the framework of international law and the Arab Peace Initiative was important.

He said Palestinians expect Türkiye’s continued support until they achieve independence and freedom

He said a Gaza ceasefire was reached through the efforts of Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar and the US, but humanitarian aid had yet to enter the enclave.

‘There can be no state without Gaza’

Abbas called for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and the swift restoration of legitimate Palestinian sovereignty in Gaza, stressing that Gaza is an integral part of the Palestinian state.

“There can be no state in Gaza, and there can be no state without Gaza," he added.

Abbas also stressed the importance of establishing political institutions and ensuring financial independence for a fully functioning Palestinian state, saying Israel has withheld about $6.5 billion belonging to the Palestinians.

He said he and Erdogan also discussed the tensions escalated by Israel in the West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as terrorism by occupiers who operate under the protection of the Israeli army.

Abbas added that Israel continues its attacks on holy sites belonging to both Muslims and Christians without distinction.

He said Palestinians are standing firm on their land and reject forced displacement, pointing to UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which reaffirms that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are illegal.

Abbas said Palestinians are standing firm on their land and reject forced displacement, pointing to UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which reaffirms that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are illegal.

‘We are one state and will remain one state’

He stressed the importance of protecting Muslim and Christian holy sites and achieving Palestinian unity and comprehensive national reconciliation.

Abbas added: “We are one state and will remain one state, united under one legislature and one authority.”

He said Palestinians are committed to a national reform program and the political program of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Abbas also said they attach great importance to the parliamentary elections scheduled for Nov. 28, noting that both legislative and presidential elections will be held.

“I thank President Erdogan and brotherly Türkiye for their support for our rights and the cause of the Palestinian people,” he said.

Abbas also thanked Türkiye for providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, hosting Palestinian students, and treating patients and the wounded.