'Oct. 1 would mark a new day in Iraq’s statehood,' prime minister says

Iraq says Sept. 30 deadline to end international coalition's mission 'final and irreversible' 'Oct. 1 would mark a new day in Iraq’s statehood,' prime minister says

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said Wednesday that the Sept. 30 deadline for ending the international coalition’s military mission in Iraq and completing the withdrawal of its forces was "final and irreversible."

The remarks came during al-Zaidi's meeting with US Central Command Commander Gen. Brad Cooper, the Iraqi prime minister's office wrote on American social media company X.

"Oct. 1 would mark a new day in Iraq’s statehood," al-Zaidi highlighted, adding that Iraq "would be free of any foreign military presence."

Iraq needs the efforts of all its people to build a strong economy and a stable state, the premier stressed.

Placing all weapons under exclusive state control is a "key condition for moving Iraq into a new phase of development and prosperity," al-Zaidi said.

"Both sides affirmed their complete and final agreement to end the international coalition's military mission, as agreed upon during the Prime Minister's visit to Washington in mid-July," according to the statement.

Al-Zaidi and Cooper stressed that Iraqi-US ties would shift toward economic and security cooperation based on mutual respect for sovereignty and shared interests, it added.