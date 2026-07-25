Israeli forces continue siege of Tell near Nablus, turning home into field interrogation center, Palestinian media reports

Israeli army detains over 40 Palestinians from West Bank town of Tell Israeli forces continue siege of Tell near Nablus, turning home into field interrogation center, Palestinian media reports

Israeli forces detained more than 40 young Palestinian men on Saturday in a raid on the town of Tell, near Nablus in northern occupied West Bank, the official Voice of Palestine radio reported.

Israeli troops seized a house in the town and converted it into a field interrogation center, the broadcaster said.

It added that Israeli forces were carrying out extensive raids on homes across the town while surrounding it from all directions.

On Friday, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered a “wide-scale military operation” in Palestinian villages across the West Bank following an attack near the illegal Havat Gilad settlement that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others.

According to sources and witnesses, Israeli occupiers later attacked several Palestinian communities in the Nablus governorate, setting fire to Palestinian homes and other property.

Four Palestinians were killed on Friday in an attack by Israeli occupiers and Israeli forces on the town of Tell, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.