Germany vows to accelerate military buildup amid 'Russian threat' Defense minister says Berlin will speed up procurement and strengthen Bundeswehr's deterrence capabilities

Germany will intensify efforts to strengthen its military deterrence capabilities and accelerate defense spending amid what Berlin sees as an ongoing threat from Russia, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Saturday.

“We are forced to spend more money as a result of the security threat -- the threat posed by Russia, as must be repeatedly emphasized,” Pistorius told journalists on the sidelines of German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) Day in the southern German town of Neubiberg.

“We're speeding up the procurement process because that's what really matters. The soldiers who are tasked with ensuring that the Bundeswehr is a deterrent and who must defend us if things get serious deserve the best equipment and the best training, and we're working very, very hard on that,” he added.

Pistorius stressed that Germany aims to play a central role in NATO's military capabilities.

“We are working very, very hard and pulling together to ensure that funds are spent effectively, efficiently, and quickly, so that the Bundeswehr can develop its full deterrent capability and, as NATO’s largest partner in Europe, play a central role alongside others when it comes to NATO’s defense capabilities,” he said.

The defense minister said in April that Germany's new military strategy aims to make it Europe's strongest conventional army by 2039 as part of efforts to deter Russia.

At a news conference in Berlin, Pistorius said the Bundeswehr had adopted its first comprehensive military strategy to identify potential threat scenarios and improve military readiness in the coming years.

“We are increasing the number of active-duty soldiers, reservists, and civilian employees,” he said. “Our guiding principle is the goal of having at least 460,000 combat-ready personnel, including both active and reserve forces.”

