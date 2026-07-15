Lower chamber takes 'important step' toward ending outdated practice of changing clocks by passing Sunshine Protection Act, says Rep. Vern Buchanan

US House passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent Lower chamber takes 'important step' toward ending outdated practice of changing clocks by passing Sunshine Protection Act, says Rep. Vern Buchanan

The US House of Representatives passed legislation Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide.

The lower chamber approved the Sunshine Protection Act of 2025 in a bipartisan 308-117 vote.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Vern Buchanan, would end the twice-yearly clock changes by keeping the country on daylight saving time year-round while allowing states to opt instead for permanent standard time if they enact legislation to do so.

Following the vote, Buchanan hailed the measure as a long-overdue reform.

"Today, the House took an important step toward ending the outdated practice of changing our clocks twice a year by passing my bipartisan Sunshine Protection Act," he said in a statement.

"My bipartisan bill reflects what Americans have been saying for years: it’s time to lock the clock."

Buchanan argued that permanent daylight saving time would provide many benefits.

"Permanent daylight saving time will improve public safety, promote healthier and more active lifestyles and give families more daylight to enjoy after work and school," he said.

"I'm grateful to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for supporting this bipartisan effort, and I urge the Senate to send this long-overdue reform to the president's desk."

