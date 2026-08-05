Argentina expresses regret over Brazil's decision to downgrade bilateral diplomatic ties, according to local media

Brazil downgrades ties with Argentina: Reports Argentina expresses regret over Brazil's decision to downgrade bilateral diplomatic ties, according to local media

Brazil has downgraded its diplomatic relations with Argentina to the charge d'affaires level, Brazilian media has reported, citing Foreign Ministry sources.

According to Brazilian newspaper O Globo on Tuesday, the move came after Argentine President Javier Milei made a series of critical remarks in recent weeks targeting Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and other Brazilian officials.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry notified Argentina's Ambassador in Brasilia Daniel Raimondi in writing of its decision to downgrade diplomatic relations, the report added.

The report also said that the move makes it unlikely that Raimondi will remain in Brazil, while stressing that the measure does not amount to a formal expulsion.

At the same time, Brazil's Foreign Ministry has recalled its ambassador to Buenos Aires, Julio Bitelli, to Brasilia for consultations.

Bitelli is not expected to return to Argentina until the diplomatic dispute has been resolved, according to the newspaper.

Brazil has not announced a break in relations with Argentina or the closure of its embassy, but the downgrade marks one of its strongest diplomatic responses to Milei's government so far.

A statement from Argentina’s Foreign Ministry shared by local newspaper La Nacion said the ministry expressed regret over Brazil's decision to downgrade bilateral diplomatic ties.

Argentina regrets Brazil’s decision “to continue isolating itself from the rest of the region for purely ideological reasons," the ministry said.