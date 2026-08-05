Group says Saudi tanker Wafaa was hit off Yanbu, bringing number of tankers targeted since July 22 to 8

Yemen’s Houthis claim ballistic missile strike on Saudi oil tanker in Red Sea Group says Saudi tanker Wafaa was hit off Yanbu, bringing number of tankers targeted since July 22 to 8

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed Wednesday that it struck the Saudi oil tanker Wafaa with several ballistic missiles in the northern Red Sea off the coast of Yanbu.

The group’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a statement on X that the missiles hit the tanker “accurately.”

Saree said the attack was part of what the group calls its maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and its “blockade for blockade” strategy.

The attack brought to eight the number of Saudi oil tankers targeted by the group since the blockade began July 22, he said.

Saree also claimed that 29 Saudi oil tankers had either been prevented from passing through the Red Sea and Arabian Sea or forced to turn back.

He said Saudi Arabia had redirected its oil tankers to the northern Red Sea after the group succeeded in imposing what it described as a blockade from the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Saree vowed that the group would continue and intensify attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the northern Red Sea to block maritime access routes and prevent their passage, “regardless of the consequences.”

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities on the claims.