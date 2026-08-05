Jakarta calls on Israel to 'immediately and permanently cease' its military offensive, honor commitments under ceasefire deal

Indonesia condemns Israel's continued Gaza attacks, urges halt Jakarta calls on Israel to 'immediately and permanently cease' its military offensive, honor commitments under ceasefire deal

Indonesia on Tuesday "strongly condemned" Israel's continued military attacks on Gaza and called for an immediate halt.

The attacks, including those targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, constitute "serious violations" of international law, "deliberately undermine" the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan, and worsen the suffering of the Palestinian people, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Jakarta urged Israel to "immediately and permanently cease" its military offensive, fully comply with its obligations under relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and honor all commitments under the ceasefire agreement in accordance with international law.

On Friday, the Peace Board and US President Donald Trump announced an agreement to implement the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire, with the board saying the Palestinian group Hamas had accepted a detailed roadmap.

Indonesia welcomed the reported acceptance by Hamas and other Palestinian factions.

"This is an important step toward ending the conflict," the ministry said, also urging all parties to ensure the full protection of civilians, medical personnel, and humanitarian workers, as well as the safe, rapid, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance.

"Indonesia reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting a credible political process leading to the realization of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the Two-State Solution, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and internationally agreed parameters, as the only path toward a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the Middle East," it added.

Israel has killed more than 73,300 people and injured over 174,000 others in a brutal war in Gaza since October 2023.

Despite a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued its attacks across the enclave, killing 1,250 Palestinians and injuring 4,110 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.