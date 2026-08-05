Twin satellites can analyze Earth observation data in orbit, cutting response times from days to minutes

China launches AI-powered remote sensing satellites from sea Twin satellites can analyze Earth observation data in orbit, cutting response times from days to minutes

China successfully launched two AI-powered remote sensing satellites from the sea on Wednesday aboard a Smart Dragon-3 rocket, according to the state-run Global Times.

The rocket lifted off at 10.38 am (0238GMT) from waters near Haiyang in eastern Shandong province, placing the Dongfang Huiyan hyperspectral 01 and 02 satellites into their designated orbits.

The mission marked the 12th flight of the Smart Dragon-3 and its fourth launch this year.

The satellites are designed to monitor water quality, vegetation, crops, and mineral deposits.

They are equipped with 22 hyperspectral channels and onboard artificial intelligence capabilities supplied by Hangzhou-based Star Vision Aerospace Group.

The AI system allows the satellites to analyze data in orbit in real time, reducing response times from several days to minutes, according to Star Vision.

Named Samarkand-2028 and Lampung-1, the satellites also involve cooperation with partners in Uzbekistan and Indonesia.

The launch was China’s second sea-based orbital mission within two weeks.