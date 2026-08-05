Israeli forces curfew in Kafr Aqab, prevent dawn prayers at mosques in Qalandiya refugee camp, according to Jerusalem Governorate

Israeli forces raid refugee camp, town north of occupied Jerusalem Israeli forces curfew in Kafr Aqab, prevent dawn prayers at mosques in Qalandiya refugee camp, according to Jerusalem Governorate

Israeli forces raided the Qalandiya refugee camp and the town of Kafr Aqab, north of occupied Jerusalem, early Wednesday and imposed strict restrictions, including preventing dawn prayers at mosques in the camp, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.

In a series of statements received by Anadolu, the governorate said Israeli forces launched a large-scale raid on Qalandiya and Kafr Aqab.

The forces imposed a curfew on the streets of Kafr Aqab and heavily deployed military vehicles in the area, it added.

Israeli forces prevented dawn prayers at all mosques in Qalandiya and sent text messages to several residents announcing the start of a large-scale military campaign in the camp, the governorate said.

The forces also arrested the father of Laith al-Shawani, who was killed, while an Israeli military vehicle ran over a young man near the camp, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

No information was immediately available about the young man’s condition.

Israeli forces conduct daily raids across the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state. The UN does not recognize Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967 or its annexation in 1980.

Israeli army and occupier attacks against Palestinians and their property have intensified across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023.

The attacks have killed more than 1,182 Palestinians, injured around 13,000 and led to the arrest of nearly 24,000 others in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to official Palestinian figures.

They have also involved the demolition of homes and other structures, the burning of mosques, the razing of farmland, restrictions preventing farmers from reaching their land, forced displacement and settlement expansion.

Palestinians warn that Israel is seeking through such attacks to pave the way for the formal annexation of the West Bank, undermining the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state under relevant UN resolutions.